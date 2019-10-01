Channels

US President Donald Trump (left) speaks alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a joint visit to mark the opening of the Pratt paper plant in Ohio on September 22. Photo: dpa
United States & Canada

Donald Trump asked Australian PM to help discredit Robert Mueller, report says

  • President reportedly requested Australian leader Scott Morrison assist US attorney general in gathering information during recent phone call
  • White House said to have restricted access to transcript in similar manner to what was done with Ukraine call that sparked Trump impeachment probe
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:20am, 1 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Trump impeachment probe: allies scramble to defend president on TV while Democrats move aggressively

  • Trump is accused of asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the family of Joe Biden, the former US vice-president
  • Democrats are planning a rapid start to their push for impeachment, with hearings and depositions starting this week
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:44pm, 30 Sep, 2019

