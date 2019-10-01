US President Donald Trump (left) speaks alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a joint visit to mark the opening of the Pratt paper plant in Ohio on September 22. Photo: dpa
Donald Trump asked Australian PM to help discredit Robert Mueller, report says
- President reportedly requested Australian leader Scott Morrison assist US attorney general in gathering information during recent phone call
- White House said to have restricted access to transcript in similar manner to what was done with Ukraine call that sparked Trump impeachment probe
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (left) speaks alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a joint visit to mark the opening of the Pratt paper plant in Ohio on September 22. Photo: dpa
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump impeachment probe: allies scramble to defend president on TV while Democrats move aggressively
- Trump is accused of asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the family of Joe Biden, the former US vice-president
- Democrats are planning a rapid start to their push for impeachment, with hearings and depositions starting this week
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg