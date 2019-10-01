US President Donald Trump (right) calls on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to speak during a presidential memorandum signing in the Oval Office in February. Photo: Reuters
Mike Pompeo was on Donald Trump’s Ukraine call, officials say, as Democrats subpoena Rudy Giuliani in impeachment probe
- Secretary of state confirmed to have taken part in call during which Trump pressed foreign leader for investigation of rival Joe Biden and son
- President’s lawyer Giuliani told to hand over Ukraine-related documents
Impeachment now a threat like no other Trump has faced as Ukraine whistle-blower scandal deepens
- By year’s end, Trump could become only the third American president impeached by the House of Representatives
