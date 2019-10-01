Channels

US President Donald Trump (right) calls on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to speak during a presidential memorandum signing in the Oval Office in February. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Mike Pompeo was on Donald Trump’s Ukraine call, officials say, as Democrats subpoena Rudy Giuliani in impeachment probe

  • Secretary of state confirmed to have taken part in call during which Trump pressed foreign leader for investigation of rival Joe Biden and son
  • President’s lawyer Giuliani told to hand over Ukraine-related documents
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 6:40am, 1 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump (right) calls on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to speak during a presidential memorandum signing in the Oval Office in February. Photo: Reuters
President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he steps off Air Force One. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Impeachment now a threat like no other Trump has faced as Ukraine whistle-blower scandal deepens

  • By year’s end, Trump could become only the third American president impeached by the House of Representatives
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:26am, 29 Sep, 2019

President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he steps off Air Force One. Photo: AP Photo
