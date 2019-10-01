US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks to reporters at EPA headquarters in Washington on September 18. Photo: AP
Probe into US transport chief Elaine Chao’s China links shows ‘lack of understanding’ of Asian values, department says
- Oversight panel is looking into accusations that Chao used her office to benefit family’s business
- Her father and sisters own shipping firm that carries goods between US and China and has received low interest loans from Chinese government to buy ships
US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao speaks at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 at The Hague in June. Photo: Reuters
US House probes Donald Trump’s transport chief Elaine Chao for possible conflicts, cites report about scrapped China trip
- Elaine Chao investigated for allegedly using official position to benefit family’s shipping company, which transports materials to and from China
- Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has denied wrongdoing
