US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks to reporters at EPA headquarters in Washington on September 18. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Probe into US transport chief Elaine Chao’s China links shows ‘lack of understanding’ of Asian values, department says

  • Oversight panel is looking into accusations that Chao used her office to benefit family’s business
  • Her father and sisters own shipping firm that carries goods between US and China and has received low interest loans from Chinese government to buy ships
Topic |   US Politics
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 7:29am, 1 Oct, 2019

US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao speaks at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 at The Hague in June. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US House probes Donald Trump’s transport chief Elaine Chao for possible conflicts, cites report about scrapped China trip

  • Elaine Chao investigated for allegedly using official position to benefit family’s shipping company, which transports materials to and from China
  • Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has denied wrongdoing
Topic |   US Politics
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 11:08pm, 17 Sep, 2019

