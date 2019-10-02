Fired police officer Amber Guyger testifies in her murder trial in Dallas on Friday. Photo: Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News via AP
US policewoman Amber Guyger found guilty of murdering neighbour Botham Jean after entering wrong apartment
- Former officer says she shot Jean, who was unarmed, because she thought he was an intruder in her home
- Shooting drew widespread attention because of unusual circumstances and because it was one in string of shootings of unarmed black men by white police officers
