US President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Impeachment probe: Democrats may charge Donald Trump with obstruction as president’s allies stonewall

  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says five State Department officials will not provide depositions to investigators as scheduled
  • Warning from Democrats is an echo of Watergate, when articles of impeachment against Nixon included charge that administration defied congressional subpoenas
Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 7:05am, 2 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump (right) calls on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to speak during a presidential memorandum signing in the Oval Office in February. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Mike Pompeo was on Donald Trump’s Ukraine call, officials say, as Democrats subpoena Rudy Giuliani in impeachment probe

  • Secretary of state’s involvement marks first confirmation that a Cabinet official was on US president’s call with foreign leader
  • Push to remove Trump gaining momentum after whistle-blower complaint that he pressed Ukraine president to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and son
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:25pm, 1 Oct, 2019

