US President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Impeachment probe: Democrats may charge Donald Trump with obstruction as president’s allies stonewall
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says five State Department officials will not provide depositions to investigators as scheduled
- Warning from Democrats is an echo of Watergate, when articles of impeachment against Nixon included charge that administration defied congressional subpoenas
US President Donald Trump (right) calls on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to speak during a presidential memorandum signing in the Oval Office in February. Photo: Reuters
Mike Pompeo was on Donald Trump’s Ukraine call, officials say, as Democrats subpoena Rudy Giuliani in impeachment probe
- Secretary of state’s involvement marks first confirmation that a Cabinet official was on US president’s call with foreign leader
- Push to remove Trump gaining momentum after whistle-blower complaint that he pressed Ukraine president to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and son
