US President Donald Trump during a visit to the US-Mexico border. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump wanted moats with snakes and alligators at border and migrants shot in legs, reports say
- New book details how Trump’s ‘zeal to stop immigration had sent him lurching for solutions, one more extreme than the next’
- Trump eventually backed away from his most extreme suggestions but also reportedly fired advisers who pushed back against his ideas
Donald Trump calls his new border wall a ‘world-class security system’ you could fry an egg on
- US president boasts design of heat-absorbing, concrete-filled steel bollards up to nine metres high
