US President Donald Trump during a visit to the US-Mexico border. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump wanted moats with snakes and alligators at border and migrants shot in legs, reports say

  • New book details how Trump’s ‘zeal to stop immigration had sent him lurching for solutions, one more extreme than the next’
  • Trump eventually backed away from his most extreme suggestions but also reportedly fired advisers who pushed back against his ideas
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 11:39am, 2 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump visits a section of the US-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump calls his new border wall a ‘world-class security system’ you could fry an egg on

  • US president boasts design of heat-absorbing, concrete-filled steel bollards up to nine metres high
Topic |   US immigration
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:07pm, 19 Sep, 2019

