The tariffs have been allowed as the EU was judged to have given illegal subsidies to European planemaker Airbus. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US wins World Trade Organisation fight to impose up to US$7.5 billion in sanctions on Europe

  • US President Donald Trump was given the go-ahead to impose the tariffs in retaliation for illegal government aid to European planemaker Airbus
Topic |   United States
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:21pm, 2 Oct, 2019

The tariffs have been allowed as the EU was judged to have given illegal subsidies to European planemaker Airbus. Photo: AP
A farmer plants soybeans in a field in Springfield, Nebraska, in May. Photo: AP
China

US farmers struggle to replace China market despite Donald Trump’s trade wins

  • Bump from deals like new trade pact with Japan can’t make up for lost exports in bruising tariff war
  • US farmers spent decades cultivating customers in China, and the market dwarfs others with its sheer size and potential for growth
Topic |   US-China trade war
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 6:32am, 1 Oct, 2019

A farmer plants soybeans in a field in Springfield, Nebraska, in May. Photo: AP
