Senator Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a workers’ summit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in September. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has unexpected heart procedure and cancels campaign events

  • Senator, 78, ‘in good spirits’ after operation for blocked artery
  • Incident could renew questions about Sanders’ age in Democratic race featuring generational divide between older candidates and younger contenders
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:46am, 3 Oct, 2019

Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Democratic front runners Biden, Sanders and Warren finally square off in primary debate

  • The candidates made an effort to praise the legacy of Barack Obama, after facing criticism for attacking his policies on health care and immigration
  • First two debates were contentious but the candidates this time tried to emphasise their areas of agreement
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:24pm, 13 Sep, 2019

