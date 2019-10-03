Senator Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a workers’ summit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in September. Photo: Reuters
US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has unexpected heart procedure and cancels campaign events
- Senator, 78, ‘in good spirits’ after operation for blocked artery
- Incident could renew questions about Sanders’ age in Democratic race featuring generational divide between older candidates and younger contenders
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Senator Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a workers’ summit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in September. Photo: Reuters
Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. Photo: AFP
Democratic front runners Biden, Sanders and Warren finally square off in primary debate
- The candidates made an effort to praise the legacy of Barack Obama, after facing criticism for attacking his policies on health care and immigration
- First two debates were contentious but the candidates this time tried to emphasise their areas of agreement
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. Photo: AFP