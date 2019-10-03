Channels

Smoke fills the sky after a World War II-era bomber plane crashed on Wednesday outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Connecticut. Photo: Antonio Arreguin via AP
United States & Canada

World War II-era B-17 bomber crashes in ‘ball of fire’, killing at least five

  • Thirteen people were on board vintage aircraft during aborted take-off attempt
  • Four-engine, propeller-driven plane slammed into shed at Connecticut airport after pilot struggled to get it into the air and circled back to land
Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:14am, 3 Oct, 2019

Smoke fills the sky after a World War II-era bomber plane crashed on Wednesday outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Connecticut. Photo: Antonio Arreguin via AP
A Myanmar military transport aircraft skidded off the runway at Yangon International Airport on Thursday. Photo: Myanmar Department of Civil Aviation via EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Myanmar’s biggest airport closed after Chinese-made military plane skids off runway

  • Inbound international flights temporarily diverted, outbound flights delayed after incident involving Y-8-200F transport aircraft
  • No injuries reported, but flights cannot resume until plane is removed
Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:21am, 6 Sep, 2019

A Myanmar military transport aircraft skidded off the runway at Yangon International Airport on Thursday. Photo: Myanmar Department of Civil Aviation via EPA-EFE
