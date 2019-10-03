US President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (not pictured) in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump lashes out over impeachment as Democrats threaten to subpoena White House
- President again threatens to unmask whistle-blower whose report prompted push to remove him from office
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was listening in on controversial Ukraine call despite earlier suggesting he did not know details
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Impeachment probe: Democrats may charge Donald Trump with obstruction as president’s allies stonewall
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says five State Department officials will not provide depositions to investigators as scheduled
- Warning from Democrats is an echo of Watergate, when articles of impeachment against Nixon included charge that administration defied congressional subpoenas
