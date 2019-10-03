Channels

US President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (not pictured) in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump lashes out over impeachment as Democrats threaten to subpoena White House

  • President again threatens to unmask whistle-blower whose report prompted push to remove him from office
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was listening in on controversial Ukraine call despite earlier suggesting he did not know details
Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 7:03am, 3 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Impeachment probe: Democrats may charge Donald Trump with obstruction as president’s allies stonewall

  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says five State Department officials will not provide depositions to investigators as scheduled
  • Warning from Democrats is an echo of Watergate, when articles of impeachment against Nixon included charge that administration defied congressional subpoenas
Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 7:05am, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

