Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Justin Trudeau seeks to put brownface scandal behind him during first Canadian election debate

  • Photos that emerged last month of Trudeau wearing blackface make-up to parties decades ago sullied his personal popularity but didn’t get a mention in the debate
  • Candidates were looking to sway votes in the key battleground of Quebec, where one quarter of the 338 seats in parliament are up for grabs
Topic |   Canada
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:27pm, 3 Oct, 2019

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: AP
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologises for wearing brownface make-up in 2001. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Canada PM Justin Trudeau apologises after ‘racist’ brownface party photo emerges in election campaign

  • Canadian prime minister says he deeply regrets image from 2001 party, which emerges weeks out from election
Topic |   Justin Trudeau
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:06pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologises for wearing brownface make-up in 2001. Photo: Reuters
