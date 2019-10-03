US Democratic presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
Biden warns Trump: ‘You’re not going to destroy me or my family’
- Trump has made discredited claims the former vice-president used his office to intervene with Ukrainian law enforcement to protect his son
- Biden called Trump ‘desperate and defensive’ after a whistle-blower filed a complaint over his conversation with Ukraine’s president
US President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (not pictured) in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump lashes out over impeachment as Democrats threaten to subpoena White House
- President again threatens to unmask whistle-blower whose report prompted push to remove him from office
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was listening in on controversial Ukraine call despite earlier suggesting he did not know details
