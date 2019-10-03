Channels

US Democratic presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Biden warns Trump: ‘You’re not going to destroy me or my family’

  • Trump has made discredited claims the former vice-president used his office to intervene with Ukrainian law enforcement to protect his son
  • Biden called Trump ‘desperate and defensive’ after a whistle-blower filed a complaint over his conversation with Ukraine’s president
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:56pm, 3 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (not pictured) in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump lashes out over impeachment as Democrats threaten to subpoena White House

  • President again threatens to unmask whistle-blower whose report prompted push to remove him from office
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was listening in on controversial Ukraine call despite earlier suggesting he did not know details
Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 1:23pm, 3 Oct, 2019

