US President Donald Trump responds to a question about Ukraine during a news conference. Photo: Reuters
Impeachment probe: Democrats respond to Donald Trump’s fury with subpoenas
- Kurt Volker, who recently departed as an envoy to Ukraine, will give a deposition to the three House committees looking into Trump’s pressure on a foreign power
- US lawmakers want to talk to Volker and others mentioned in the whistle-blower complaint of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
US Democratic presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
Biden warns Trump: ‘You’re not going to destroy me or my family’
- Trump has made discredited claims the former vice-president used his office to intervene with Ukrainian law enforcement to protect his son
- Biden called Trump ‘desperate and defensive’ after a whistle-blower filed a complaint over his conversation with Ukraine’s president
