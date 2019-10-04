Kurt Volker, former US special envoy to Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Trump impeachment probe casts little-known diplomat Kurt Volker into spotlight
- The former US special envoy to Ukraine, once an obscure diplomat, is now cast in the spotlight as a central figure in the unfolding impeachment inquiry
US President Donald Trump responds to a question about Ukraine during a news conference. Photo: Reuters
Impeachment probe: Democrats respond to Donald Trump’s fury with subpoenas
- Kurt Volker, who recently departed as an envoy to Ukraine, will give a deposition to the three House committees looking into Trump’s pressure on a foreign power
- US lawmakers want to talk to Volker and others mentioned in the whistle-blower complaint of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
