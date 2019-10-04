Channels

Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, arrives at the US Capitol for a closed-door deposition before House committees on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker questioned by US lawmakers as Donald Trump impeachment inquiry begins in earnest

  • Ex-diplomat is first witness to speak under oath in probe over allegations that president pressed foreign leader to investigate rival Joe Biden
  • Volker is one of five current and former State Department employees investigation committees are seeking to depose in next 10 days
Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 4:06am, 4 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump has urged Beijing to investigate his political opponent, former vice-president Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter. Photo: Reuters
China

Donald Trump calls for China to investigate US political rival Joe Biden amid impeachment storm

  • US president says he has not asked Xi Jinping to do so, but it’s ‘certainly something we could start thinking about’
  • Trump also claims without evidence that China had ‘sweetheart deal’ on trade with US because of the Bidens
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 3:03am, 4 Oct, 2019

