Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, arrives at the US Capitol for a closed-door deposition before House committees on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker questioned by US lawmakers as Donald Trump impeachment inquiry begins in earnest
- Ex-diplomat is first witness to speak under oath in probe over allegations that president pressed foreign leader to investigate rival Joe Biden
- Volker is one of five current and former State Department employees investigation committees are seeking to depose in next 10 days
Topic | Donald Trump
Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, arrives at the US Capitol for a closed-door deposition before House committees on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump has urged Beijing to investigate his political opponent, former vice-president Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump calls for China to investigate US political rival Joe Biden amid impeachment storm
- US president says he has not asked Xi Jinping to do so, but it’s ‘certainly something we could start thinking about’
- Trump also claims without evidence that China had ‘sweetheart deal’ on trade with US because of the Bidens
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump has urged Beijing to investigate his political opponent, former vice-president Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter. Photo: Reuters