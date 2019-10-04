US Energy Secretary Rick Perry speak during an event, as US President Donald Trump looks on. Photo: Reuters
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry expected to announce resignation
- Sources say Perry wants to return to the private sector, and would become the latest in a long line of Donald Trump’s Cabinet members to leave
- Perry has contacts in Ukraine and has been drawn into the president’s impeachment inquiry, but the move is apparently not related to that
