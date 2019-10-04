US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Explained: Donald Trump’s US$1.5 billion claims and Hunter Biden’s dealings in China
- The president has accused the younger Biden of using his position of influence to secure the financial backing of China for his investments
- Trump’s critics say he is president is trying to divert attention from an impeachment inquiry being pursued by Democrats
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (not pictured) in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump lashes out over impeachment as Democrats threaten to subpoena White House
- President again threatens to unmask whistle-blower whose report prompted push to remove him from office
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was listening in on controversial Ukraine call despite earlier suggesting he did not know details
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (not pictured) in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters