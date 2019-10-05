US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media outside the White House on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump formally objects to impeachment probe, hoping to force House to vote on investigation
- US president says Democrats have numbers to push through with inquiry, but thinks they will ‘pay tremendous price’ at polls
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had not sought consent of full chamber, as was done for impeachment investigations into Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton
Topic | Donald Trump
China has more to worry about than Donald Trump’s allegations against Joe Biden, analysts say. Photo: Washington Post
China is more focused on trade talks than Donald Trump’s attack on Joe Biden, observers say
- Despite US president’s call for Beijing to investigate a political rival, China is more concerned about making progress in the next round of negotiations, analysts say
- China also keen to maintain its position of not interfering in other nations’ domestic affairs, academic says
Topic | US-China trade war
