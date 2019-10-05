Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media outside the White House on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Donald Trump formally objects to impeachment probe, hoping to force House to vote on investigation

  • US president says Democrats have numbers to push through with inquiry, but thinks they will ‘pay tremendous price’ at polls
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had not sought consent of full chamber, as was done for impeachment investigations into Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:09am, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media outside the White House on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
China has more to worry about than Donald Trump’s allegations against Joe Biden, analysts say. Photo: Washington Post
Diplomacy

China is more focused on trade talks than Donald Trump’s attack on Joe Biden, observers say

  • Despite US president’s call for Beijing to investigate a political rival, China is more concerned about making progress in the next round of negotiations, analysts say
  • China also keen to maintain its position of not interfering in other nations’ domestic affairs, academic says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 12:27am, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has more to worry about than Donald Trump’s allegations against Joe Biden, analysts say. Photo: Washington Post
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.