In a 30-day period, Phosphorous made more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific Microsoft customers. Photo: Shutterstock
Iranian hackers targeted 2020 US presidential campaign, Microsoft finds
- Tech giant also discovered ‘significant’ digital activity by group dubbed ‘Phosphorous’ against officials, journalists and prominent Iranians outside Iran
- Senior US intelligence officials have warned that coming election will be targeted not just by Russian hackers, but face possible interference by Iran and China
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
In a 30-day period, Phosphorous made more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific Microsoft customers. Photo: Shutterstock
The hacker groups are controlled by North Korea’s primary intelligence bureau. Photo: Reuters
US sanctions North Korean hackers behind WannaCry, Sony cyberattacks
- The Treasury Department said Lazarus Group, Bluenoroff and Andariel were behind major thefts from financial institutions
- Washington said the attacks have been used to fund illicit weapon and missile programmes by Pyongyang
Topic | North Korea sanctions
The hacker groups are controlled by North Korea’s primary intelligence bureau. Photo: Reuters