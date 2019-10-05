Channels

In a 30-day period, Phosphorous made more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific Microsoft customers. Photo: Shutterstock
United States & Canada

Iranian hackers targeted 2020 US presidential campaign, Microsoft finds

  • Tech giant also discovered ‘significant’ digital activity by group dubbed ‘Phosphorous’ against officials, journalists and prominent Iranians outside Iran
  • Senior US intelligence officials have warned that coming election will be targeted not just by Russian hackers, but face possible interference by Iran and China
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 2:52am, 5 Oct, 2019

The hacker groups are controlled by North Korea’s primary intelligence bureau. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US sanctions North Korean hackers behind WannaCry, Sony cyberattacks

  • The Treasury Department said Lazarus Group, Bluenoroff and Andariel were behind major thefts from financial institutions
  • Washington said the attacks have been used to fund illicit weapon and missile programmes by Pyongyang
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:34am, 14 Sep, 2019

