Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Senator Bernie Sanders, a US 2020 presidential candidate, speaks at a campaign event on September 24. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign reveals

  • The 78-year-old senator experienced chest discomfort at a campaign event in Las Vegas and was taken to a hospital, where two stents were inserted
  • He has been discharged from hospital and says he looks forward to ‘getting back to work’ campaigning
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:01am, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Senator Bernie Sanders, a US 2020 presidential candidate, speaks at a campaign event on September 24. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Senator Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a workers’ summit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in September. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has unexpected heart procedure and cancels campaign events

  • Senator, 78, ‘in good spirits’ after operation for blocked artery
  • Incident could renew questions about Sanders’ age in Democratic race featuring generational divide between older candidates and younger contenders
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:24am, 3 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Senator Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a workers’ summit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in September. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.