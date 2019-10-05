Senator Bernie Sanders, a US 2020 presidential candidate, speaks at a campaign event on September 24. Photo: Bloomberg
US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign reveals
- The 78-year-old senator experienced chest discomfort at a campaign event in Las Vegas and was taken to a hospital, where two stents were inserted
- He has been discharged from hospital and says he looks forward to ‘getting back to work’ campaigning
Topic | United States
Senator Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a workers’ summit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in September. Photo: Reuters
US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has unexpected heart procedure and cancels campaign events
- Senator, 78, ‘in good spirits’ after operation for blocked artery
- Incident could renew questions about Sanders’ age in Democratic race featuring generational divide between older candidates and younger contenders
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
