Mitt Romney. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump fires back after Mitt Romney criticises him over Ukraine, China probe calls
- Romney denounced Trump on Friday, saying his calls for China and Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden were ‘wrong and appalling’
Topic | Donald Trump
Mitt Romney. Photo: AFP
Foreign interference in elections has long been viewed as a threat to US sovereignty. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s call for China to investigate Bidens wins support from Republicans
- US president raised ‘appropriate’ issues, Vice-President Mike Pence says
- But Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse says ‘Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth’
Topic | Donald Trump
Foreign interference in elections has long been viewed as a threat to US sovereignty. Photo: AP