Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Democratic presidential candidate Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign fires senior staffer for ‘inappropriate behaviour’

  • Spokesperson says leadership had received ‘multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behaviour’ by Rich McDaniel
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 2:01am, 6 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Democratic presidential candidate Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
In a 30-day period, Phosphorous made more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific Microsoft customers. Photo: Shutterstock
United States & Canada

Iranian hackers targeted 2020 US presidential campaign, Microsoft finds

  • Tech giant also discovered ‘significant’ digital activity by group dubbed ‘Phosphorous’ against officials, journalists and prominent Iranians outside Iran
  • Senior US intelligence officials have warned that coming election will be targeted not just by Russian hackers, but face possible interference by Iran and China
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 10:15pm, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

In a 30-day period, Phosphorous made more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific Microsoft customers. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.