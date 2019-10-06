No canceled shows. Just posted a blog with a little more detail.— Zac Hanson (@zachanson)
Zac Hanson, youngest member of Hanson brothers band, injured in Tulsa motorcycle crash
- The 33-year-old suffered a broken collarbone, three broken ribs, and a cracked scapula
Zac Hanson of the pop music band Hanson is recovering following a motorcycle crash in Oklahoma this week.
The 33-year-old Hanson said in posts on Twitter, Facebook and the Tulsa-based band’s website that he is recovering after suffering a broken collarbone, three broken ribs, and a cracked scapula.
Hanson said he was able to walk away from the Tulsa crash thanks to “good quality protective gear”.
Details of the crash were not revealed, but Hanson said he was preparing for a cross-country ride. Hanson said he will be replaced as drummer during an upcoming tour but will sing.
Hanson is the youngest of three brothers who formed the band in the early 1990s. The band is best-known for the song “MMMBop.”
Which member of much-missed K-pop girl group Kara is now dating a wealthy business heir?
Singer and actress Park Gyu-ri, better known as Gyuri, has confirmed a relationship with the eldest grandson of Dongwon Construction founder Song Seung-hun
K-pop star Park Gyu-ri, of much-missed girl band Kara, has confirmed that she is romantically involved with a wealthy business heir.
But the 31-year-old has already ruled out an early marriage to the “chaebol scion” – a term used in Korea to describe the future inheritor of a large family-owned business conglomerate.
Park’s boyfriend, surnamed Song, is the eldest grandson of Dongwon Construction's founder Song Seung-hun. He reportedly works as a curator at an art centre in Seoul.
“Park met Song at an art exhibition,” said Park’s agency TheCNT Global said on October 1. “As they share art as a common interest, they developed good feelings toward each other and recently began dating.”
But the agency said it is too early to talk about marriage.
A local media outlet reported earlier on the same day that Park and Song have been seeing each other since June. It claimed the pair had a date in September at an eatery in Seoul’s upmarket Gangnam-gu neighbourhood.
Park debuted as a child actress in 1995 and began her singing career as a member of Kara in 2007. The group was propelled to stardom with hit songs including Mister, released in 2009, but disbanded in 2016. In August it was reported that Park signed with TheCNT Global to pursue a career in acting.