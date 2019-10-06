But the agency said it is too early to talk about marriage.

A local media outlet reported earlier on the same day that Park and Song have been seeing each other since June. It claimed the pair had a date in September at an eatery in Seoul’s upmarket Gangnam-gu neighbourhood.

Park debuted as a child actress in 1995 and began her singing career as a member of Kara in 2007. The group was propelled to stardom with hit songs including Mister, released in 2009, but disbanded in 2016. In August it was reported that Park signed with TheCNT Global to pursue a career in acting.

