Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, speaks during a meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasts Ukraine critics for ‘silly gotcha game’ amid Trump impeachment inquiry

  • Pompeo said he supported the administration’s demand that Ukraine open inquiries into alleged corruption that could target former vice-president Joe Biden’s son
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:48am, 6 Oct, 2019

Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, speaks during a meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Mitt Romney. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump fires back after Mitt Romney criticises him over Ukraine, China probe calls

  • Romney denounced Trump on Friday, saying his calls for China and Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden were ‘wrong and appalling’
Topic |   Donald Trump
SCMP

POLITICO  

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:29am, 6 Oct, 2019

Mitt Romney. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
