Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, speaks during a meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasts Ukraine critics for ‘silly gotcha game’ amid Trump impeachment inquiry
- Pompeo said he supported the administration’s demand that Ukraine open inquiries into alleged corruption that could target former vice-president Joe Biden’s son
Topic | Donald Trump
Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, speaks during a meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Mitt Romney. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump fires back after Mitt Romney criticises him over Ukraine, China probe calls
- Romney denounced Trump on Friday, saying his calls for China and Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden were ‘wrong and appalling’
Topic | Donald Trump
Mitt Romney. Photo: AFP