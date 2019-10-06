Police investigate at the scene of the killing of homeless men in Manhattan, New York. Photo: Reuters
Four homeless men beaten to death with pipe in Manhattan’s Chinatown district
- A 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody in connection with the brutal killings but has yet to be charged
Topic | Crime
Police vehicles and officers outside the shopping centre where a fatal sword attack took place. Photo: dpa
Student’s sword rampage at Finnish school leaves one dead and 10 injured
- Suspect, a young man, was carrying ‘sabre-type bladed weapon’ and also had a gun, police say
- He was shot and seriously injured while being detained
