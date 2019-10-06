Channels

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry was expected to leave the Trump administration in November. File photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Impeachment scandal: Rick Perry told me to do it, Donald Trump claims about now-infamous Ukraine phone call

  • Donald Trump was reportedly reluctant to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but Energy Secretary Rick Perry asked him to
  • That phone call is at the centre of a growing impeachment scandal in Washington
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 12:44pm, 6 Oct, 2019

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry was expected to leave the Trump administration in November. File photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a meeting in New York. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s bizarre New York meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘I’ve made him more famous’

  • Trump opened his must-see-TV meeting with the Ukrainian president, a one-time comedian, with joke
  • The mood in the room soon turned more serious as Trump attacked his enemies
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:33pm, 26 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a meeting in New York. Photo: AFP
