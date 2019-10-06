US Energy Secretary Rick Perry was expected to leave the Trump administration in November. File photo: Reuters
Impeachment scandal: Rick Perry told me to do it, Donald Trump claims about now-infamous Ukraine phone call
- Donald Trump was reportedly reluctant to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but Energy Secretary Rick Perry asked him to
- That phone call is at the centre of a growing impeachment scandal in Washington
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a meeting in New York. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s bizarre New York meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘I’ve made him more famous’
- Trump opened his must-see-TV meeting with the Ukrainian president, a one-time comedian, with joke
- The mood in the room soon turned more serious as Trump attacked his enemies
