Impeachment inquiry: second whistle-blower supports account of Donald Trump’s Ukraine call, US media reports
- Democrats have already opened impeachment investigation over Trump’s call with Ukrainian president
- Trump has openly called on China as well as Ukraine to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden
Donald Trump blasts impeachment inquiry as ‘Witch Hunt garbage’ as Nancy Pelosi declares: ‘No one is above the law’
- Momentum builds for impeachment after reports that US president pressured Ukrainian leader to investigate business activities of Joe Biden’s son
- Seeking to head off the looming impeachment threat, Trump announced he would release the transcript of phone call
