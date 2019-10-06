Channels

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Impeachment inquiry: second whistle-blower supports account of Donald Trump’s Ukraine call, US media reports

  • Democrats have already opened impeachment investigation over Trump’s call with Ukrainian president
  • Trump has openly called on China as well as Ukraine to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:22pm, 6 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: ‘No one is above the law’. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Donald Trump blasts impeachment inquiry as ‘Witch Hunt garbage’ as Nancy Pelosi declares: ‘No one is above the law’

  • Momentum builds for impeachment after reports that US president pressured Ukrainian leader to investigate business activities of Joe Biden’s son
  • Seeking to head off the looming impeachment threat, Trump announced he would release the transcript of phone call
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:59pm, 25 Sep, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: ‘No one is above the law’. Photo: EPA
