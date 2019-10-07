Andriy Yermak, the Volodymyr Zelensky presidential aide. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian official says false stories from members of Trump’s inner circle threatened relations with Washington
- Speaking to US media for the first time a top aide to the Ukrainian president said says he tried to change US officials’ decision to suspend a military aid package to Ukraine
Topic | Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak, the Volodymyr Zelensky presidential aide. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Trump impeachment inquiry: whistle-blower’s lawyer says legal team now representing ‘multiple’ officials
- Democrats have already opened impeachment investigation over Trump’s call with Ukrainian president
- Trump has openly called on China as well as Ukraine to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP