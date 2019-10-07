Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Andriy Yermak, the Volodymyr Zelensky presidential aide. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Ukrainian official says false stories from members of Trump’s inner circle threatened relations with Washington

  • Speaking to US media for the first time a top aide to the Ukrainian president said says he tried to change US officials’ decision to suspend a military aid package to Ukraine
Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 6:41am, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Andriy Yermak, the Volodymyr Zelensky presidential aide. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Trump impeachment inquiry: whistle-blower’s lawyer says legal team now representing ‘multiple’ officials

  • Democrats have already opened impeachment investigation over Trump’s call with Ukrainian president
  • Trump has openly called on China as well as Ukraine to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 3:19am, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.