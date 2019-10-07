US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Trump lashes out at Pelosi and Schiff, suggesting they committed treason and should be impeached
- US President Donald Trump is increasingly accusing his perceived enemies of treason as the political crisis over his impeachment inquiry deepens
- Trump suffered a further blow when a judge rejected his challenge to the release of his tax returns for a New York state criminal probe
Topic | United States
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks during the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
Democrats subpoena White House as Donald Trump signals he won’t cooperate on impeachment investigation
- Move widens probe into constitutional battle between executive branch and Congress
- Trump expected to formally object to inquiry and push for House vote he hopes will hurt Democrats at the polls
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks during the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP