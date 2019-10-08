Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Opponents have long sought the wealthy real estate mogul’s tax returns, and Donald Trump, breaking with decades of tradition, refused to release the documents when he ran for high office. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Judge orders Donald Trump to produce 8 years of tax returns for New York hush-money probe

  • Manhattan’s district attorney is investigating whether the Trump Organisation falsified business records related to hush-money payments
  • Trump has declined to release his tax returns, claiming they were under audit by the Internal Revenue Service
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:03am, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Opponents have long sought the wealthy real estate mogul’s tax returns, and Donald Trump, breaking with decades of tradition, refused to release the documents when he ran for high office. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.