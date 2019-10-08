Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Climate change activists protest at the Wall Street Bull in Lower Manhattan during the Extinction Rebellion protests in New York. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Wall Street bull splattered in fake blood as ‘Extinction Rebellion’ climate change protests go global

  • Activists target New York City’s famous charging bull as part of a global protest against climate change
  • Protest group ‘XR’ said it would carry out actions in 60 cities worldwide
Topic |   Climate change
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 1:30am, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Climate change activists protest at the Wall Street Bull in Lower Manhattan during the Extinction Rebellion protests in New York. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Teen activist Greta Thunberg shames world leaders for climate inaction in blistering UN speech: ‘How dare you!’

  • Greta Thunberg make emotional appeal in which she scolded leaders with her repeated phrase: ‘How dare you’
  • Donald Trump, originally not expected to attend, makes surprise visit at event
Topic |   Climate crisis
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 1:29pm, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.