Climate change activists protest at the Wall Street Bull in Lower Manhattan during the Extinction Rebellion protests in New York. Photo: Reuters
Wall Street bull splattered in fake blood as ‘Extinction Rebellion’ climate change protests go global
- Activists target New York City’s famous charging bull as part of a global protest against climate change
- Protest group ‘XR’ said it would carry out actions in 60 cities worldwide
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Teen activist Greta Thunberg shames world leaders for climate inaction in blistering UN speech: ‘How dare you!’
- Greta Thunberg make emotional appeal in which she scolded leaders with her repeated phrase: ‘How dare you’
- Donald Trump, originally not expected to attend, makes surprise visit at event
