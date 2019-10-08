Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. Photo: Reuters
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau slammed as ‘phoney and fraud’ during debate
- Poll show Conservatives have a real chance of defeating the ruling Liberals, whose campaign stumbled last month after images emerged showing Trudeau in blackface
- However, Trudeau has gained some momentum since Scheer stumbled through a French-language debate on private channel TVA last week
Topic | Justin Trudeau
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. Photo: Reuters
This April 2001 photo, which appeared in a newsletter from the West Point Grey Academy, shows a costumed Justin Trudeau, his face and hands darkened by make-up, attending an “Arabian Nights” gala in Vancouver. Photo: West Point Grey Academy/The Canadian Press via AP
Justin Trudeau’s brownface scandal deepens as more damaging images emerge ahead of election
- Canadian media publish 1990s video and photo of the prime minister performing Jamaican song in blackface
- Time to ‘work together’ on racism, Trudeau says as he apologises in conference call to all 338 Liberal candidates
Topic | Justin Trudeau
This April 2001 photo, which appeared in a newsletter from the West Point Grey Academy, shows a costumed Justin Trudeau, his face and hands darkened by make-up, attending an “Arabian Nights” gala in Vancouver. Photo: West Point Grey Academy/The Canadian Press via AP