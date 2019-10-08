Channels

US military forces patrol in northeast Syria. File photo: US Army via Reuters
United States & Canada

Turkey says it will not bow to Trump’s threat over its Syria plans

  • Turkey has planned an attack in northeast Syria after Trump pulled out US troops, leaving Kurdish forces, long allied with Washington, vulnerable to incursions
  • Trump’s shock withdrawal has sparked condemnation by even his loyalists
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:45pm, 8 Oct, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: AFP
Middle East

How Russia and its allies benefit from Trump’s Syria withdrawal

  • A complete US pull-out would remove Russia’s only military equal from the contest to shape Syria’s future
  • Russia will face less resistance as it pursues its goal: a settlement that returns the entire country to the control of President Assad
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:00pm, 8 Oct, 2019

