US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland. Photo: AFP
Trump administration blocks diplomat Gordon Sondland from speaking in impeachment inquiry
- Trump said Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the EU, would only be testifying in ‘a totally compromised kangaroo court’
- Intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff said the barring of Sondland’s appearance was ‘additional strong evidence’ of obstruction of Congress
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff committed treason and should be impeached
- US President Donald Trump is increasingly accusing his perceived enemies of treason as the political crisis over his impeachment inquiry deepens
- Trump suffered a further blow when a judge rejected his challenge to the release of his tax returns for a New York state criminal probe
Topic | United States
