US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Trump administration blocks diplomat Gordon Sondland from speaking in impeachment inquiry

  • Trump said Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the EU, would only be testifying in ‘a totally compromised kangaroo court’
  • Intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff said the barring of Sondland’s appearance was ‘additional strong evidence’ of obstruction of Congress
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:03pm, 8 Oct, 2019

US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff committed treason and should be impeached

  • US President Donald Trump is increasingly accusing his perceived enemies of treason as the political crisis over his impeachment inquiry deepens
  • Trump suffered a further blow when a judge rejected his challenge to the release of his tax returns for a New York state criminal probe
Topic |   United States
SCMP

The Washington Post  

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:29am, 8 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
