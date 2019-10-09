Channels

US President Donald Trump (right) at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Osaka in June. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Russian operatives celebrated Donald Trump’s 2016 win with champagne, saying ‘we made America great’

  • Report from Republican-led intelligence panel outlines Kremlin’s sweeping social media efforts to help Trump secure presidency
  • Lawmakers warn that similar efforts to interfere in US politics are still under way, with countries like China, North Korea and Iran following suit
Updated: 5:54am, 9 Oct, 2019

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Donald Trump’s quest to discredit Russia collusion probe saw him rope in an Italian spy chief

  • US Attorney General Bill Barr first travelled to Rome in August to gather information the White House hopes will undermine the probe, media said
Updated: 7:02pm, 2 Oct, 2019

