US President Donald Trump (right) at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Osaka in June. Photo: AFP
Russian operatives celebrated Donald Trump’s 2016 win with champagne, saying ‘we made America great’
- Report from Republican-led intelligence panel outlines Kremlin’s sweeping social media efforts to help Trump secure presidency
- Lawmakers warn that similar efforts to interfere in US politics are still under way, with countries like China, North Korea and Iran following suit
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (right) at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Osaka in June. Photo: AFP
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s quest to discredit Russia collusion probe saw him rope in an Italian spy chief
- US Attorney General Bill Barr first travelled to Rome in August to gather information the White House hopes will undermine the probe, media said
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters