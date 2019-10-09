Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in September. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

United Nations could run out of money to pay staff by next month, amid worst cash crisis of the decade

  • Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns ‘our work and our reforms are at risk’ if member states do not pay what they owe
  • UN was able to support last month’s world leaders’ summit only because of spending cuts made since January
Topic |   United Nations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:59am, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in September. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Malian children attend the first the of school in Segou on October 1. Photo: AFP
Africa

UN peacekeeper killed, four wounded in Mali after vehicle triggers landmine explosion

  • UN peacekeeping and French forces are stationed in Mali to combat jihadist groups seen as threatening security across Africa’s Sahel region
Topic |   United Nations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:13am, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malian children attend the first the of school in Segou on October 1. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.