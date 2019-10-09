UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in September. Photo: AP
United Nations could run out of money to pay staff by next month, amid worst cash crisis of the decade
- Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns ‘our work and our reforms are at risk’ if member states do not pay what they owe
- UN was able to support last month’s world leaders’ summit only because of spending cuts made since January
Malian children attend the first the of school in Segou on October 1. Photo: AFP
UN peacekeeper killed, four wounded in Mali after vehicle triggers landmine explosion
- UN peacekeeping and French forces are stationed in Mali to combat jihadist groups seen as threatening security across Africa’s Sahel region
