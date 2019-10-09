Johnson & Johnson still faces more than 13,000 suits over its Risperdal marketing and failure to warn teens about its health risks. Photo: Wikipedia
Jury says Johnson & Johnson must pay US$8 billion for drug that caused boys to grow breasts
- Antipsychotic drug Risperdal linked abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys
- Johnson & Johnson said it was confident that the award would be overturned
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
Johnson & Johnson still faces more than 13,000 suits over its Risperdal marketing and failure to warn teens about its health risks. Photo: Wikipedia