Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

For first time, Joe Biden calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying president ‘has indicted himself’

  • Trump hits back on Twitter, reiterating claims that ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ and son had improper dealings in Ukraine and China
  • Biden had previously refrained from calling outright for impeachment, saying he would let Congress do its job
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:17am, 10 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump has called the impeachment inquiry a ‘witch hunt’. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

White House refuses to cooperate in Donald Trump impeachment inquiry

  • The White House claims that Donald Trump’s due process rights were being violated
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump’s refusal to cooperate in impeachment probe was ‘unlawful’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:21pm, 9 Oct, 2019

