Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
For first time, Joe Biden calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying president ‘has indicted himself’
- Trump hits back on Twitter, reiterating claims that ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ and son had improper dealings in Ukraine and China
- Biden had previously refrained from calling outright for impeachment, saying he would let Congress do its job
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump has called the impeachment inquiry a ‘witch hunt’. Photo: AFP
White House refuses to cooperate in Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
- The White House claims that Donald Trump’s due process rights were being violated
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump’s refusal to cooperate in impeachment probe was ‘unlawful’
