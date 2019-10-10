Channels

Henry Kyle Frese, 30, was arrested by the FBI when he arrived at work at a DIA facility in Virginia. He was charged with wilfully disclosing national defence information. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US counterterrorism analyst charged after leaking Chinese missile secrets to journalist he dated

  • The Justice Department declined to provide any additional details about the classified information that was leaked, but articles focused on China’s missile systems
Topic |   Defence
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:37pm, 10 Oct, 2019

Henry Kyle Frese, 30, was arrested by the FBI when he arrived at work at a DIA facility in Virginia. He was charged with wilfully disclosing national defence information. Photo: AP
Cameron Ortis, director general with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's intelligence unit, in a court sketch. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘Potentially devastating’: Canada’s spies fear worst after theft of classified information by RCMP official Cameron Ortis

  • Top Canadian police official charged with leaking secrets had access to highly sensitive domestic and foreign intelligence
  • Information that led to arrest came up during an investigation into a Canadian man who sold encrypted Blackberry phones to criminals worldwide
Topic |   Espionage
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:08pm, 18 Sep, 2019

Cameron Ortis, director general with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's intelligence unit, in a court sketch. Photo: Reuters
