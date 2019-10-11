Verizon Communications chief executive Hans Vestberg interviewed during the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York on Thursday. Photo: Invision via AP)
Verizon CEO warns against separate 5G standards, saying the world would suffer
- Hans Vestberg says the technology ‘is ultimately one of the most important infrastructures for the 21st century’
- He avoided taking a stand on the US ban of Huawei but said any split in 5G standards would affect all sectors
A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
US raises the stakes by flagging its Huawei 5G network security concerns to Gulf allies
- Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet while the UAE hosts American soldiers supporting US military operations
