Verizon Communications chief executive Hans Vestberg interviewed during the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York on Thursday. Photo: Invision via AP)
United States & Canada

Verizon CEO warns against separate 5G standards, saying the world would suffer

  • Hans Vestberg says the technology ‘is ultimately one of the most important infrastructures for the 21st century’
  • He avoided taking a stand on the US ban of Huawei but said any split in 5G standards would affect all sectors
Topic |   5G
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 1:38am, 11 Oct, 2019


A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Policy

US raises the stakes by flagging its Huawei 5G network security concerns to Gulf allies

  • Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet while the UAE hosts American soldiers supporting US military operations
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:18am, 13 Sep, 2019


