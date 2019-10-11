Channels

SCMP
Booking photos of Lev Parnas (left) and Igor Fruman, released on Thursday. Photo: Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AFP
United States & Canada

US charges two Ukraine-linked businessmen who helped Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate Joe Biden

  • Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman accused of funnelling foreign money to pro-Trump election committee and US political candidates
  • Arrest of Ukraine-linked duo comes as US president faces impeachment inquiry over phone call with foreign leader Volodymyr Zelensky
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:23am, 11 Oct, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Joe Biden calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying president ‘has indicted himself’

  • Trump hits back on Twitter, reiterating claims that ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ and son had improper dealings in Ukraine and China
  • Biden had previously refrained from calling outright for impeachment, saying he would let Congress do its job
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:16pm, 10 Oct, 2019

