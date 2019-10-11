Booking photos of Lev Parnas (left) and Igor Fruman, released on Thursday. Photo: Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AFP
US charges two Ukraine-linked businessmen who helped Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate Joe Biden
- Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman accused of funnelling foreign money to pro-Trump election committee and US political candidates
- Arrest of Ukraine-linked duo comes as US president faces impeachment inquiry over phone call with foreign leader Volodymyr Zelensky
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying president ‘has indicted himself’
- Trump hits back on Twitter, reiterating claims that ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ and son had improper dealings in Ukraine and China
- Biden had previously refrained from calling outright for impeachment, saying he would let Congress do its job
