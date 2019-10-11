Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Emily Mei poses with a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in a photo posted on Twitter on Thursday. Photo: Emily Mei via Twitter
United States & Canada

Instagram influencer Emily Mei stopped at Los Angeles airport over 20 bags of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snacks

  • Video of TSA officer removing packets from her Louis Vuitton duffel bag goes viral
  • Mei says she was bringing snacks to South Korea for friends
Topic |   Offbeat
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:51am, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Emily Mei poses with a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in a photo posted on Twitter on Thursday. Photo: Emily Mei via Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
Beijing’s Daxing International Airport is a hit with travellers, but it also attracts social media snappers who get in the way of everyday business, security staff say. Photo: Simon Song
Society

Keep out: social media photographers told to stay away from Beijing’s new Daxing airport

  • The US$11 billion airport flew 5,667 travellers out on the first day of ‘golden week’, but report says there were 85,000 visitors through the door that day
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 11:33pm, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing’s Daxing International Airport is a hit with travellers, but it also attracts social media snappers who get in the way of everyday business, security staff say. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.