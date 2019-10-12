Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch (centre) arrives on Capitol Hill on Friday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump called ex-Ukraine envoy Marie Yovanovitch ‘bad news’. Now she’s defying him to testify at impeachment inquiry

  • Former ambassador tells lawmakers that president ousted her based on ‘false claims’
  • Private influence and personal gain have usurped judgment of diplomats during Trump administration, threatening to undermine US interests, Yovanovitch says
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:02am, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch (centre) arrives on Capitol Hill on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has coffee with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington in September. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Ukraine probe: Rudy Giuliani associates charged with illegally funnelling money to pro-Donald Trump group

  • Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested on charges including conspiracy, making false statements and falsifying records
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:46pm, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has coffee with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington in September. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.