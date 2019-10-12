Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch (centre) arrives on Capitol Hill on Friday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump called ex-Ukraine envoy Marie Yovanovitch ‘bad news’. Now she’s defying him to testify at impeachment inquiry
- Former ambassador tells lawmakers that president ousted her based on ‘false claims’
- Private influence and personal gain have usurped judgment of diplomats during Trump administration, threatening to undermine US interests, Yovanovitch says
