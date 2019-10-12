Fox News Channel chief news anchor Shepard Smith appears on the set of Shepard Smith Reporting in New York in January 2017. Photo: AP
Vocal Donald Trump critic Shepard Smith resigns from Fox News, with immediate effect
- Chief news anchor announced resignation on air, but gave no reason for departure
- Smith has often incurred the wrath of loyal Fox viewers – and Trump himself – with his sceptical reporting and commentary on the US president
Topic | Donald Trump
