Kevin McAleenan has resigned after six months on the job. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump’s acting US homeland security chief Kevin McAleenan steps down
- McAleenan served in the role for six months, replacing Kirstjen Nielsen, who was forced out from the helm of the powerful agency after 1.5 years
- Trump said he would announce a new acting homeland security secretary the following week, and that there were ‘many wonderful candidates’
