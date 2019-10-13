Channels

Police stand outside the New England Pentecostal Church after reports of a shooting. Photo: WMUR-TV via AP
United States & Canada

Several hurt in shooting during funeral service at US church

  • The gunman has been taken into custody, according to local police
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:48am, 13 Oct, 2019

NYPD officers address the media in New York City. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Four dead in shooting at illegal gambling site in Brooklyn

  • No one has been arrested over the incident and the motive and exact circumstances are not known
  • A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:45pm, 12 Oct, 2019

