(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 18, 2016, lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. – US President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who is reportedly under federal investigation over his dealings with Ukraine on the president's behalf. “So now they are after the legendary 'crime buster' and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani," Trump tweeted in reference to the former mayor of the Big Apple. (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Donald Trump defends his lawyer Rudy Giuliani amid reports of federal investigation
- Defence of the embattled lawyer comes just a day after he seemed to put distance between himself and the former mayor when asked if Giuliani still worked for him
Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives on Capitol Hill on Friday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump called ex-Ukraine envoy Marie Yovanovitch ‘bad news’. Now she’s defying him to testify at impeachment inquiry
- Former ambassador tells lawmakers that president ousted her based on ‘false claims’
- Private influence and personal gain have usurped judgment of diplomats during Trump administration, threatening to undermine US interests, Yovanovitch says
