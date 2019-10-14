A US soldier stands guard during a joint patrol with Turkish troops in the Syrian village of al-Hashisha. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump orders major withdrawal of US forces from northern Syria, days after vows to not ‘abandon’ regional partners
- US Defence Secretary Mark Esper makes announcement as Turkish forces continue their offensive against the Kurds in Syria
Topic | Syrian conflict
A Kurdish activist attends a demonstration against the ongoing Turkish military operation in the Syrian border region and the Kurdish territories, in Cologne, Germany. Photo: EPA-EFE
France and Germany halt arms exports to Turkey as international condemnation for Syria offensive grows
- In a joint statement from the defence and foreign ministries, France said it had suspended all planned exports of ‘war materials’ to Turkey
Topic | Turkey
