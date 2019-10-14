An image from the body camera video released by the Fort Worth Police Department. Photo: Handout via AP
Texas family seeks answers after white police officer kills black woman inside her home
- The officer, who has been put on administrative leave, was responding to a neighbour’s call when he shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Police stand outside the New England Pentecostal Church after reports of a shooting. Photo: WMUR-TV via AP
Two hurt in shooting during wedding service at US church
- The gunman has been taken into custody, according to local police
Topic | Crime
