US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
US President to watch violent fake video of Trump-like figure shooting critics
- In the video, the fake Trump strikes the late Senator John McCain in the neck and lights Bernie Sanders’ head on fire
- Journalists have called on the president to condemn the video, which was played at his Miami resort
Topic | Donald Trump
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying president ‘has indicted himself’
- Trump hits back on Twitter, reiterating claims that ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ and son had improper dealings in Ukraine and China
- Biden had previously refrained from calling outright for impeachment, saying he would let Congress do its job
